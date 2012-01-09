Electronics Production | January 09, 2012
Koh Young expands Singapore sales
Koh Young Technology announces the relocation and expansion of its Singapore sales and service facility.
Koh Young Technology Singapore Office has outgrown its current facility space due to rapid growth, and as a result has relocated to larger quarters, it was announced today. Increased business in the region, as well as the need to make room for greater customer service and support personnel and infrastructure, has prompted the planned expansion, according to Dr. Kwangill Koh, Founder, CEO, and President of Koh Young.
“Our expanding customer base in the Singapore region is being met with the corresponding expansion of our service and support capabilities, in keeping with Koh Young’s ongoing dedication to total customer support,” Dr. Koh stated. He added that the new facility will become the center of customer support and spare parts supply for Koh Young customers in the Southeast Asia/South Asia/ Pacific regions, where many of the area’s biggest electronics manufacturing facilities are located.
Currently, three direct Koh Young Technology sales and support specialists are based in Singapore and Malaysia, in addition to Koh Young sales and support partners and offices, and more than 30 engineering support technicians throughout the region.
