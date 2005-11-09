Arrow to Offer Hitachi LCD Display Modules in ANZ Region

Arrow Electronics Australia Pty Ltd. announced a distribution partnership in Australia and New Zealand with Hitachi Australia Limited, a leading manufacturer and supplier of flat panel displays from Hitachi Displays, Ltd. of Hitachi Group.

Under this agreement, Arrow will offer a range of Hitachi LCD display module products in the ANZ region.



"We are very pleased to be working with Hitachi. Hitachi offers a range of innovative display modules that give design engineers much greater flexibility in how they can configure and locate display interfaces. Arrow's strength in technical expertise in design and integration means that we can help reduce the time-to-market for new products and ensure that customers get a display solution that is appropriate for their needs and delivers the best possible performance," said Gert Labuschagne, Vice President, Arrow Electronics Australia Pty Ltd.



"In addition to being global distributor with local focus, Arrow has proved itself as a highly competent technical support partner with an extensive knowledge of our LCD display modules. Combining our leadership in standard liquid crystal modules with Arrow's world class demand creation and supply chain management capabilities will provide a tremendous resource and value for our customers," said Dipak Kumar, General Manager, Hitachi Australia Limited.

