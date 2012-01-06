Lackwerke Peters expands in Italy

Lackwerke Peters expands its presence in Italy by founding Peters Italia S.r.l.

The demand in Italy for products from the Lackwerke Peters' range of specialty coatings for electronics - in particular in the lighting and LED design technology sectors - has taken on such positive dimensions that the Peters Group has intensified its existing successful and trusted business relationships with Italian pcb fabricators and assemblers in order to further expand its activities in this future-orientated market.



As part of this growth strategy, Lackwerke Peters has founded its own sales company in Turin - Peters Italia S.r.l.- which will commence business on January 11, 2012.



The managing directors of Peters Italia S.r.l. are Brigitte and Ralf Schwartz. The local activities are managed by Dr. Stefano Falletti.



Together with his personal assistant, Barbara Cantatore, Dr. Stefano Falletti has already worked many years for Lackwerke Peters' former representation in Italy - Elkem. Both are extremely familiar with the Peters products "made in Germany", their application fields and the industry as a whole. This way, the local contacts for customers and business partners remain the same and warrant a smooth transition and continuity in customer service.



Peters Italia S.r.l. is 100% responsible for the sales and service of the Peters product range in Italy.