Incap: Jobs transfer from Finland to Estonia

Incap concluded the co-operative negotiations in corporate services

In order to improve its cost structure Incap launched on 14 November 2011 negotiations in accordance with the Co-operative Act with the personnel of corporate services in Finland. The negotiations were concluded today and resulted in re-organisation of corporate services in the way that the employment of a total of 8 persons will be terminated by the end of September. Furthermore, the situation of 3 persons will be reviewed separately during 2012.



The tasks will be re-organised among others by transferring job from Finnish offices to Incap's office in Tallinn and to the factory in Kuressaare. The partial centralisation of corporate services to Estonia is inherent as the role of the Kuressaare factory is increasing through the factory expansion in summer 2012.



A remarkable part of Incap's present and future customers in Europe are using the services of the Estonian factory, and therefore the focusing of the sales organisation, for example, to the Tallinn office is a viable and cost-effective solution, a press release states.



Also the Group's CEO, Chief Operations Officer and Director, Human Resources will move to work temporarily in the Tallinn office. The domicile of Incap Group stays in Helsinki.



The number of Incap's locations in Finland will be reduced when the functions in Vuokatti are transferred to Helsinki, Tallinn or Kuressaare. In order to cut the costs further the corporate office in Helsinki will move to the premises of the Helsinki factory by the end of March.



The co-operative negotiations concerning the operations of the Helsinki factory continue.