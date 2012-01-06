2011 was a good year for CIL

Custom Interconnect Limited ended 2011 with "admirable results and is well positioned for entering its 25th Year of Trading".

In December 2011, John Boston, (Managing Director) provided the entire company with an End of Year briefing of CIL’s business performance and achievements made across the business during 2011. Mr Boston reported an exceptional increase in the sales performance, being some 30% increase on the previous 12 months, and the business fully achieved its 2011 financial budget carrying a strong and healthy order book into 2012.



The company has continued to expand its Andover Facility and recently acquired a second manufacturing unit to accommodate the increase in business for “ Full Product Build”. In support of this further growth and expansion CIL recruited steadily throughout 2011, with now a total of 130 staff across the two sites.