Kitron: Two new F-35 contracts with a potential value of more than NOK 250 million

Scandinavian EMS-provider Kitron AS, a subsidiary of Kitron ASA, has recently won two new F-35 contracts as part of an international "Best Value" competition. The contracts have a potential value of more than NOK 250 million over the life of the program. Deliveries will start in 2012.