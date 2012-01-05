© dirk ercken / dreamstime.com

Witte Automotive to add to staff numbers

Another manufacturer in the Czech Republic will add to its staff numbers this year.

German automotive supplier Witte Automotive is said to create 400 new jobs during 2012. The jobs will be created at their Czech manufacturing base in Nejdek, media reports suggest.



Witte Automotive employs 1,126 people and is the second biggest employer in the region.