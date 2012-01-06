Plexus refines 1Q fiscal guidance

EMS-provider Plexus has - with the announcement of a acquiring Kontron's module unit in Malaysia - also refined its 1Q fiscal guidance.

Plexus further announces a refinement to its fiscal first quarter guidance range. Fiscal first quarter revenue is now anticipated to be in the range of $525 to $530 million with EPS in the range of $0.48 to $0.50, excluding any restructuring charges and including approximately $0.07 per share of stock-based compensation expense.



This represents a narrowing of the prior guidance which was revenue in the range of $510 to $540 million with EPS of $0.44 to $0.49. In addition, we currently expect to report new program wins for the fiscal first quarter of 2012 of approximately $200 million, exclusive of this arrangement with Kontron which will be included in fiscal second quarter 2012 program wins.