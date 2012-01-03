© andrzej thiel / dreamstime.com

Aspocomp and Cibo-Print deal completed

Aspocomp has completed the purchase of the business operations of Cibo-Print Oy's factory in Teuva.

An Aspocomp Group company Aspocomp Oulu Oy and Cibo-Print Oy have today completed the transaction in which Aspocomp Oulu Oy purchased the business operations of a factory located in Teuva including the PCB trading operations of Cibo-Print Oy.



The final purchase price payable for the business operations comprised of 144,000 shares in Aspocomp Group Plc and a cash consideration of approximately 207,000 euros.