Kitron strengthens<br>its medical technology business

To meet the increasing demand for medical technology services Kitron has hired Johan Sandstedt as responsible for business development within the certain segment.

By recruiting Johan Sandstedt Kitron will better be able to communicate the knowledge the company posesses in a more efficient way.



Sandstedt has a wide industrial background from different branches and has among others experience from the life science area. Prior to this job Johan Sandstedt worked for Wonderware Scandinavia where he worked as Sales Manager.