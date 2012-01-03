New CFO at IEC Electronics

Susan Topel-Samek resigns as Chief Financial Officer at IEC.

IEC Electronics announced the resignation, effective January 2, 2011, of its chief financial officer, Susan Topel-Samek. Ms. Topel-Samek informed the company that she had decided to leave her position for personal reasons and to explore other opportunities.



The Company has named Vincent A. Leo as interim chief financial officer, and will be conducting a search for Ms. Topel-Samek's successor. Mr. Leo will work under a contract between the Company and Insero & Company, where he remains a principal.



Mr. Gilbert commented, "Vince has more than 25 years of experience serving some of the Rochester region's largest companies. He was a partner at Arthur Andersen until 2002 when he joined Insero & Company as a principal and shareholder. He is a member of both the New York State and Connecticut Society of Certified Public Accountants."



"Vince has a wealth of technical accounting experience, and has been involved in cost accounting, evaluation and integration of acquisitions, and operation of internal controls," Mr. Gilbert continued. "We are most fortunate to have Vince's support during this transition."