North American PCB sales increase in November sequentially

Rigid PCB shipments were down 5.9 percent and bookings were down 7.2 percent in November 2011 from November 2010.

Year to date, rigid PCB shipments decreased 1.7 percent and bookings declined 9.6 percent. Compared to the previous month, rigid PCB shipments increased 8.8 percent and rigid bookings increased 2.8 percent. The book-to-bill ratio for the North American rigid PCB industry in November 2011 declined to 0.97.Flexible circuit shipments in November 2011 were down 10.0 percent and bookings gained 13.6 percent compared to November 2010. Year to date, flexible circuit shipments decreased 0.7 percent and bookings increased 2.7 percent. Compared to the previous month, flexible circuit shipments increased 6.2 percent and flex bookings were up 14.6 percent. The North American flexible circuit book-to-bill ratio in November 2011 climbed back up to parity at 1.00.For rigid PCBs and flexible circuits combined, industry shipments in November 2011 decreased 6.2 percent from November 2010, as orders booked decreased 5.6 percent from November 2010. Year to date, combined industry shipments were down 1.6 percent and bookings were down 8.5 percent. Compared to the previous month, combined industry shipments for November 2011 increased 8.6 percent and bookings increased 3.8 percent. The combined (rigid and flex) industry book-to-bill ratio in November 2011 declined to 0.97."North American PCB sales in November increased over the prior month, which is consistent with seasonal patterns," said Sharon Starr, IPC market research director. "Sales this year continue to lag behind sales in the same months of 2010. Orders are up in the flexible circuit segment but weak in the rigid segment," she added.