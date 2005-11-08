Flextronics celebrates one year in Ottawa

According to Ottawa Business Journal, the largest company for EMS in the world has set a shop in Ottawa, Canada.

Flextronics International has quietly been going about its business of design, testing and manufacturing for just over a year since Nortel Networks handed off a number of manufacturing operations around the world, including about 100 local employees.



To celebrate the annual milestone, the company is staging a Grand Opening Wednesday. The 100 Ottawa staff who switched over to Flextronics from Nortel have found a new home in the design business's telecom infrastructure group, which focuses on the major telecom equipment suppliers, including Nortel, Lucent and Ericsson. Ottawa Business Journal reports.

