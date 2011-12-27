© dirk ercken / dreamstime.com

Henan Province turns into smart phone manufacturing hub

Henan Province - one of China's Central provinces - plans to become the world's largest manufacturing base for smart phones. The plan is closely tied to Foxconn.

EMS-giant Foxconn already operates the Foxconn Science Park in Zhengzhou (new factories opened last year in Henan and Sichuan). The plan would see the current number of production lines increase to 95, a Henan government official told regional press.



The expansion is estimated to cost CNY 7 billion (USD 1 billion).



The manufacturing facility in Zhengzhou has reached a daily production of 200'000 Apple iPhones and employs around 130'000 staff, local media cites Guo Gengmao, governour of Henan Province.