Autoliv signs $1.1 billion 7 year<br>revolving credit facility

Autoliv Inc. has signed a new $1.1 billion seven year multi-currency revolving credit facility agreement with a group of 15 banks.



The loan is for general corporate purposes including the refinancing of existing syndicated facilities amounting to $850 million. The loan margin of the facility has been significantly reduced to 0.175% p.a. over LIBOR from 0.425% given Standard and Poor's rating of A-. The margin reduction is due to both general market conditions and Autoliv's strong cash flow and balance sheet development. The loan margin will be stepped up to 0.20% during the last two years of the facility.



The syndication was significantly oversubscribed and the facility size was increased by $250 million from $850 million. This oversubscription also led to significant scaleback of commitment levels. The Bookrunning Mandated Lead Arrangers for the transaction are HSBC Bank plc, J.P. Morgan plc, SEB Merchant Banking and SG Corporate & Investment Banking.



The Mandated Lead Arrangers are: Danske Bank, DnB NOR, Mizuho, Nordea, The Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi and Wachovia. The Senior Co-Arrangers are: BBVA, HSH N Bank, ING, Natexis and Northern Trust.



The core group of banks from the previous transaction renewed their commitments and one strategically complementing bank has also joined the new transaction. Autoliv looks forward to further strengthening and developing the relationships with the above banks.