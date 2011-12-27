Hexpol acquires Müller Kunststoffe

Hexpol AB has come to an agreement with the German Rowa Group to acquire Horst Müller Kunststoffe GmbH & Co. KG.

Müller Kunststoffe is a Central European developer and manufacturer of thermoplastic elastomer compounds (TPE Compounding) and has two production units in Lichtenfels, Germany.



”The acquisition constitutes yet another step in our ambition to broaden our product range within our Compounding business area” says Georg Brunstam, President and CEO of Hexpol Group.



“The market for TPE compounding is undergoing great growth with interesting and increasing customer applications within the field of medical, consumer, general industry and automotive. Müller Kunststoffe perfectly complements our European TPE compounding operations where we already have units in the UK and Sweden. We are also right now building a manufacturing plant in southern China for TPE compounding. Müller Kunststoffe is a well-established and well-managed company with strong management and a strong brand.”