Datalogic completes acquisition of PPT Vision

Datalogic S.p.A. announces that the acquisition, through a US subsidiary, of PPT Vision, Inc., a U.S. company which has been present in the machine vision market for nearly 30 years, has been completed.



The extraordinary PPT Vision Inc. Shareholders’ Meeting, held yesterday, approved the sales of the company to Datalogic at a price of USD 0.13 per share, for a total amount of the transaction of 5.2 million USD.



Mauro Sacchetto, Datalogic Group CEO, stated: ”The acquisition of PPT is a further confirmation of our strategy to supply our customers with complete solutions, reinforcing our positioning on the market of Industrial Automation and completing our offering of high end range of solutions and services in the new and innovative machine vision technology.”