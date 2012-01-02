Cicor – successful launch of 3D-MID technology

Headquartered in Boudry, Switzerland, Cicor has secured a number of orders in the field of 3D-MID technology.

March 2011 saw Cicor drive this key pioneering technology with the inauguration of a technology centre at its headquarters in Boudry, Switzerland.



One of the projects is a medical technology application that secures the connectivity of the device/system in its high-tech environment. The Cicor 3D-MID solution delivers a 40% reduction in volume and a 70% reduction in weight compared to the best existing conventional solution.



Another project is in the field of security/data protection. This particular application concerns a high-security enclosure designed to protect sensitive data against unauthorised access. Cicor's 3D-MID solution delivers enhanced protection compared to conventional PCB solutions and meets the latest PCI PTS POI V3 standard (Payment Card Industry/PIN Transaction Security/Point of Interaction Version 3).



Further projects in the areas of medical technology, automotive engineering, security technology and 3D antennae are at an advanced stage of development.