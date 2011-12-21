Mekanotjänst Baltic invests in Estonia

Mekanotjänst Baltic in Estonia continues its major investment program within the field of machining.

A new machining center is now in operation at the site in Tartu, as a direct result of increased market interest.



Mekanotjänst Baltic started its operations in Tartu Estonia during 2010 and has built up an organization around sheet metal processing, machining and electromechanical assemblies. The market trend during the last half of 2012 shows an increased interest for complex machining services. As a result the investment program added the new machining center. Earlier this autumn a new turret punching machine and a horizontal milling machine was installed, and during Q1 2012 further investments will be executed.



New facilities are prepared to function as a complete machining center equipped with four CNC turning machines, including high performing turning center PUMA from Doosan. In addition to the current CNC‐milling machine, three more machines whereof one 5‐axis 40 pallet HSM machining center, will be installed during Q1 2012.



“We are of the strong belief that this is a step in the right direction, we need to constantly develop our market offer to keep the key position in Europe on the manufacturing market. We now have a strong and hungry organization managing one of the leading machine parks in the Baltic region. We look forward to a high organic growth during 2012” says Peter Pelto, Vice President Mekanotjänst Baltic.