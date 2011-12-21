Suss MicroTec: Expected Q4 order entry below forecasts

Suss MicroTec AG announced that order entry for the fourth quarter of 2011 is expected to be between € 20 million and € 25 million.

In fall 2011, the company had still been anticipating an order entry of € 30 million - € 40 million for the fourth quarter. The currently weak macroeconomic outlook translated into a cautious ordering behavior of our clients in the fourth quarter.



For the full fiscal year 2011 Suss MicroTec still expects sales of more than € 170 million and an EBIT-margin between 10% - 15%. The EBIT-margin will most likely be at the lower end of the guidance due to the increase in R&D spending in the second half of the year. As of today Suss MicroTec expects the free cash flow to be below € 10 million for the full fiscal year 2011.