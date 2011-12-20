Ventec Europe expands

Due to the recent success in the Italian and French market Ventec Central Europe has made an important staff appointment.

The appointment sees multilingual customer support specialist, Christine Frasnelli, join the team in the Frankfurt service centre, to oversee order processing and customer liaison in Italy and France.



Christine speaks Italian, German, French and English and brings more than 20 years’ experience in a variety of customer support positions to the Ventec operation, a press release states.



Mr Thomas Michels, Managing Director of Ventec Central Europe, says: “We are very happy to welcome Christine from January 16. Christine will make sure we can be even closer to our customers as we continue our business growth, while ensuring our service to them remains excellent.”