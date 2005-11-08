Arrow to distribute Renesas<br>products in ANZ

Arrow Electronics Australia Pty Ltd. announced a distribution partnership in Australia and New Zealand with Renesas Technology Corp.

According to the terms of the agreement, Arrow will provide sales and distribution services, as well as customer support for Renesas Semiconductor Products in Australia and New Zealand.



"We are pleased to be working with Renesas. They offer many of our target customers highly integrated and innovative semiconductor system solutions for the mobile, industrial, automotive, security and medical markets, with global design and engineering support. With Arrow's wide sales coverage, strong technical support and world-class supply chain capabilities, we will be able to provide top level service to our customers in the region," said Gert Labuschagne, Vice President, Arrow Electronics Australia Ltd.



"Arrow is a well-established global electronics distributor. They bring a wealth of engineering capability along with significant customer relationships in the ANZ region. Such a partnership will allow us extend our reach and deepen our commitment to the ANZ market and to provide products and services that are in line with the local activities, needs and requirements. We look forward to a productive, long-term relationship," said Dipak Kumar, General Manager, Renesas Semiconductor Group, Hitachi Australia Ltd.