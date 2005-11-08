New representative for Indium in Central America

Indium Corporation has announced that Blackberry & Cross has become its newest representative in Central America. Blackberry & Cross will be responsible for selling Indium's extensive line of solder pastes, rework fluxes, wave solder fluxes, flip-chip and liquid fluxes, underfills, conductive epoxies, solder spheres and fabricated solder products.

Omar Mora, owner of Blackberry & Cross, has extensive knowledge in the SMT industry as a Senior Process Engineer and then, Engineering Manager at Remec Corporation. According to David Day, Regional Sales Manager for Indium Corporation, "Omar was a driving force in starting an SMTA chapter in Costa Rica. He is both well respected and well-known in the industry and in Central America. He will be a great asset to Indium Corporation and we are very excited to have him on our team."