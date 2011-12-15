© IHS Electronics Production | December 15, 2011
Teardown: Solar Inverter
In its dissection of a solar power inverter, IHS has determined the bill of materials (BOM) of a major manufacturer’s product.
The Aurora PVI-4.2-OUTD-S-US Inverter from Power-One Inc. carries a BOM of $641.47, according to an IHS iSuppli Teardown Analysis report. When the $47.87 manufacturing and test costs are added in, the total expense to produce the inverter rises to $689.35, as presented in the table attached.
Solar power inverters, also known as photovoltaic PV inverters, are electronic systems that convert the DC power generated by solar panels into AC power that is needed for local use, or into power that can be fed into the electricity grid. An inverter is half power management system and half embedded computer.
The solar power inverter market has strong growth prospects, with worldwide unit shipments set to rise to 30.2 million units in 2015, up from just 4 million in 2011.
The robust potential has attracted a slew of competitors, with IHS identifying 125 distinct brands participating in the space. With the large number of players, price reduction will be the major factor driving market dynamics in the coming years.
“Companies in the solar inverter business will have to engage in aggressive price reductions to remain competitive,” said Greg Sheppard, senior director of PV research at IHS. “With prices to decline by an average of 10 percent annually for the next several years, continued reductions in inverter BOMs will be needed to keep costs in line with pricing.”
© IHS iSuppli
Power-One’s market position
Power-One in the second half of 2010 ranked as the world’s second-largest solar power inverter supplier, with a 12.5 percent share of global market share measured in terms of gigawatts. With its strong market position, its products provide a good representation of the types of inverters available in the market.
The PVI-4.2-OUTD-S-US is a power inverter intended for outdoor use. Of the various models in the company’s flagship Aurora product line, this unit features the highest-rated maximum AC output power of 4,200 watts.
Market surveys indicate that typical dealer prices for the Aurora PVI-4.2-OUTD-S-US range from approximately $2,100 to $2,600.
Where the costs are
When looking at the costs of the Aurora PVI-4.2-OUTD-S-US, the most expensive component category is the mechanical segment, which accounts for 33.1 percent—or one-third—of the inverter’s total BOM. These mechanical components make extensive use of commodity metals whose pricing can vary.
“Inverters like the PVI-4.2-OUTD-S-US have a major opportunity for cost reduction, as prices decline for copper and aluminum,” said Kevin Keller, senior principal analyst, teardown analysis, for IHS. “These commodity metals are responsible for the bulk of the 38 pounds of weight of the PVI-4.2-OUTD-S-US. Prices already have come down from highs earlier this year, and could decline more in the future.”
Inverters also could reduce enclosure costs by employing lower-cost sources for heat sinks. For example, the Aurora PVI-4.2-OUTD-S-US includes a machined heat sink made from extruded aluminum with an estimated cost of $39.13, representing about 6 percent of the total BOM.
Furthermore, the enclosure of the product is made of stamped/formed aluminum and is priced at $42.26, or 6.6 percent of the BOM.
Another prime candidate for cost reduction of the inverter is its passive components. Passives represent the second most expensive component group of the PVI-4.2-OUTD-S-US, at 29.6 percent of the total BOM.
The inductors account for a significant portion of this passive expense. For example, the PVI-4.2-OUTD-S-US integrates two pieces of wound copper foil, double-cut C core inductors from Endela Electronics Co. Ltd., priced at $72.10, or 11.2 percent of the overall BOM.
“Passive costs in inverters could be reduced as manufacturers make greater use of lower-cost sources for devices like inductors,” Keller observed.
Solar power inverters, also known as photovoltaic PV inverters, are electronic systems that convert the DC power generated by solar panels into AC power that is needed for local use, or into power that can be fed into the electricity grid. An inverter is half power management system and half embedded computer.
The solar power inverter market has strong growth prospects, with worldwide unit shipments set to rise to 30.2 million units in 2015, up from just 4 million in 2011.
The robust potential has attracted a slew of competitors, with IHS identifying 125 distinct brands participating in the space. With the large number of players, price reduction will be the major factor driving market dynamics in the coming years.
“Companies in the solar inverter business will have to engage in aggressive price reductions to remain competitive,” said Greg Sheppard, senior director of PV research at IHS. “With prices to decline by an average of 10 percent annually for the next several years, continued reductions in inverter BOMs will be needed to keep costs in line with pricing.”
© IHS iSuppli
Power-One’s market position
Power-One in the second half of 2010 ranked as the world’s second-largest solar power inverter supplier, with a 12.5 percent share of global market share measured in terms of gigawatts. With its strong market position, its products provide a good representation of the types of inverters available in the market.
The PVI-4.2-OUTD-S-US is a power inverter intended for outdoor use. Of the various models in the company’s flagship Aurora product line, this unit features the highest-rated maximum AC output power of 4,200 watts.
Market surveys indicate that typical dealer prices for the Aurora PVI-4.2-OUTD-S-US range from approximately $2,100 to $2,600.
Where the costs are
When looking at the costs of the Aurora PVI-4.2-OUTD-S-US, the most expensive component category is the mechanical segment, which accounts for 33.1 percent—or one-third—of the inverter’s total BOM. These mechanical components make extensive use of commodity metals whose pricing can vary.
“Inverters like the PVI-4.2-OUTD-S-US have a major opportunity for cost reduction, as prices decline for copper and aluminum,” said Kevin Keller, senior principal analyst, teardown analysis, for IHS. “These commodity metals are responsible for the bulk of the 38 pounds of weight of the PVI-4.2-OUTD-S-US. Prices already have come down from highs earlier this year, and could decline more in the future.”
Inverters also could reduce enclosure costs by employing lower-cost sources for heat sinks. For example, the Aurora PVI-4.2-OUTD-S-US includes a machined heat sink made from extruded aluminum with an estimated cost of $39.13, representing about 6 percent of the total BOM.
Furthermore, the enclosure of the product is made of stamped/formed aluminum and is priced at $42.26, or 6.6 percent of the BOM.
Another prime candidate for cost reduction of the inverter is its passive components. Passives represent the second most expensive component group of the PVI-4.2-OUTD-S-US, at 29.6 percent of the total BOM.
The inductors account for a significant portion of this passive expense. For example, the PVI-4.2-OUTD-S-US integrates two pieces of wound copper foil, double-cut C core inductors from Endela Electronics Co. Ltd., priced at $72.10, or 11.2 percent of the overall BOM.
“Passive costs in inverters could be reduced as manufacturers make greater use of lower-cost sources for devices like inductors,” Keller observed.
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments