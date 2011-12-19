Horizon Technology hires new VP of Finance

Horizon Technology, an international distributor of information, storage and display products, has appointed Debbi Anders as Vice President of Finance.

Anders will be responsible for accounting operations and human resources including cash management, banking relationships, budgeting, and implementing automation and technology solutions to improve productivity.



“It was fortunate that I joined Horizon just prior to the worldwide hard disk shortage,” says Anders. “I’ve been able to contribute in a meaningful way during this once in a lifetime event. I’m excited to join this impressive company and become part of the talented management team. In my role as VP of Finance I will be looking for ways to automate and streamline accounting operations, as well as providing financial analysis that will facilitate decision making.”



Anders comes to Horizon from Stemtech International, where she was CFO from 2007- 2011. From 2005-2007, she served at VP of Strategic Planning and Budgeting for Apria Healthcare and from 2002-2004, Anders was Division CFO of the $300 million IT organization of PacifiCare Health Systems.