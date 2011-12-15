© dirk-ercken-dreamstime.com

Agilent appoints new position

Agilent Technologies Inc has announced that Gooi Soon Chai has been appointed senior vice president, order fulfillment and supply chain.

In this position, Gooi now leads a new, centralized organization created to help Agilent leverage its strength in manufacturing, procurement and logistics across the company's three business groups: life sciences, chemical analysis and electronic measurement.



Gooi was previously vice president and general manager of the electronic instrument business unit within Agilent's Electronic Measurement Group and the vice president and general manager of EMG's order fulfillment organization.



"Agilent has enjoyed tremendous success from the strength of its three businesses," Ron Nersesian, Agilent's chief operating officer said, "and now we're building upon that with our ability to leverage Agilent's global purchasing power and infrastructure. This change is about creating an opportunity for the order-fulfillment leaders in each of these businesses to look for ways to further leverage work and resources that will ultimately enhance the customer experience".