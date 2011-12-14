Electronics Production | December 14, 2011
Adoption of backlights to drive LED penetration rate in 2012
Increased adoption of cost-effective direct-type backlights will drive up LED penetration rate in 2012.
According to WitsView, a research division of TrendForce, LED backlight design focus in early 2011 centered on reducing the number of LED lightbars required in order to close the price gap with their CCFL counterparts. Thus, brand vendors initially held high hopes on the LED backlight market growth in 2011, estimating that the LED penetration rate could reach 50%~60%.
Unfortunately, in light of the subsequent global economic downturn, the end market demand weakened substantially. Budget-priced products instead became the prime choice among consumers. The persisting price gap between LED and CCFL displays continued to discouraged potential buyers from choosing LED displays.
Moreover, brand vendors also needed to clear some of their CCFL displays inventory, resulting in the overall LED TV and LED Monitor penetration rates to merely reach 41.6% and 39.7% in 2011 respectively.
Boyce Fan, WitsView research manager, indicated that to effectively stimulate LED display sales in 2012, the market focus in the backlight design will migrate toward lowering the material costs and the brightness level. In 2011, the current mainstream 380 nits edge-type LED backlight in 2011 will be replaced by the 330 nits direct-type design in 2012.
By taking the 32” display as an example, through the new approach, the LED package usage can be reduced from 80 to 35 pieces. Another inherent advantage is that, for light distribution, only the diffuser plate is needed while the expensive light guide plate is no longer required.
This material cost advantage closes the cost difference between 32” LED and CCFL models to a mere $7. Undoubtedly, the direct-type design will significantly help boost the sales of LED displays.
As LED displays gradually become more prevalent, it is starting to constrain the supply of CCFL models. Coupled by the price increase in relevant fluorescent materials used in the CCFL, it has forced some CCFL suppliers to decide to exit the market.
Beginning from 2012, WitsView believes that with the decrease in the CCFL supply, it will further spur brand vendors in promoting relevant LED products. The more cost-effective LED models should see a growing opportunity in replacing their CCFL counterparts in becoming the new mainstream choice among consumers.
In general, WitsView projects that in 2012, the LED TV market penetration rate will grow to 68.4%, while LED monitors will exceed the 70% mark, reaching 71.9%.
Unfortunately, in light of the subsequent global economic downturn, the end market demand weakened substantially. Budget-priced products instead became the prime choice among consumers. The persisting price gap between LED and CCFL displays continued to discouraged potential buyers from choosing LED displays.
Moreover, brand vendors also needed to clear some of their CCFL displays inventory, resulting in the overall LED TV and LED Monitor penetration rates to merely reach 41.6% and 39.7% in 2011 respectively.
Boyce Fan, WitsView research manager, indicated that to effectively stimulate LED display sales in 2012, the market focus in the backlight design will migrate toward lowering the material costs and the brightness level. In 2011, the current mainstream 380 nits edge-type LED backlight in 2011 will be replaced by the 330 nits direct-type design in 2012.
By taking the 32” display as an example, through the new approach, the LED package usage can be reduced from 80 to 35 pieces. Another inherent advantage is that, for light distribution, only the diffuser plate is needed while the expensive light guide plate is no longer required.
This material cost advantage closes the cost difference between 32” LED and CCFL models to a mere $7. Undoubtedly, the direct-type design will significantly help boost the sales of LED displays.
As LED displays gradually become more prevalent, it is starting to constrain the supply of CCFL models. Coupled by the price increase in relevant fluorescent materials used in the CCFL, it has forced some CCFL suppliers to decide to exit the market.
Beginning from 2012, WitsView believes that with the decrease in the CCFL supply, it will further spur brand vendors in promoting relevant LED products. The more cost-effective LED models should see a growing opportunity in replacing their CCFL counterparts in becoming the new mainstream choice among consumers.
In general, WitsView projects that in 2012, the LED TV market penetration rate will grow to 68.4%, while LED monitors will exceed the 70% mark, reaching 71.9%.
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments