Altium announces key appointment to European sales team

Altium Limited announced the appointment of Frank Hoschar as Managing Director, Sales Europe.

Frank now leads the European sales team for Altium, managing Altium's direct sales offices in Switzerland, Germany, and France, along with Altium's extensive network of Value Added Resellers (VARs) represented throughout Europe.



"We are very pleased to appoint Frank to head up our sales organization in Europe, one of our key markets," said Nick Martin, Founder and CEO, Altium. "Frank's strong sales management experience and background, will contribute greatly to Altium's future direction in bringing Altium Designer to

electronic designers and engineers desktops worldwide."



Frank Hoschar has more than 20 years management experience in electronics, IT, and marketing related companies. Frank studied Electrical Engineering at university but left before graduating to follow the call of entrepreneurship and founded his first company. Since then, Frank has

founded a number of other companies, one of which - Hoschar AG - became the leading distributor of Electronic Design Automation (EDA) tools in Germany. Frank joined Altium in 2002 when Altium acquired Hoschar AG's EDA business. Based in Germany, Frank has spent the last 16 months as Managing Director, Global Accounts focussed on key global accounts and growing Altium's

European VAR relationships and sales.



"With Altium Designer, Altium is first to provide the tools to develop both the hard-wired platform and the embedded intelligence in a unique single environment that resides within the programmable elements on that platform," said Frank Hoschar, Managing Director, Sales Europe. "We believe

that our methodology for electronic product development will set the standard in the future. It is the goal of the upgraded Altium European sales and support organization to further accelerate and facilitate this change of methodology, by providing local world-class support to both electronic designers and the engineering management within European organizations of all sizes."