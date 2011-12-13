© Cicor

Cicor to restructure PCB division

Cicor looks at relocating its Unterägeri production facility.

Headquartered in Boudry, Switzerland, Cicor is considering consolidating its production sites in Switzerland. The move would affect the company's Unterägeri facility, which would be merged with that of Boudry. The restructuring costs would impact the Cicor Group's overall results in 2011.



Against a background of enduring difficulties in the semiconductor market situation and a slump in the demand for highly complex printed circuit boards (PCBs) in niche segments, the Cicor Group's Board of Directors and management are looking at streamlining the operational arrangements of its PCB division. The management is considering concentrating its production in Europe on its sites in Boudry and Moudon, both in Switzerland. The restructuring costs involved would exert a negative impact on the Cicor Group's overall results in 2011.



The plan would involve shifting production away from the company's Unterägeri facility (Photochemie AG) to Boudry. The closure of the facility would mean the loss of 43 jobs. A number of the employees affected would be able to take early retirement, while ten staff would be offered jobs in Boudry.



At the same time, the management is launching a process of consultation in line with its statutory obligations. The process allows for worker representatives to put forward proposals for avoiding job losses or minimising the number of redundancies and mitigating the consequences for those affected.