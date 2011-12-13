Thales and Rheinmetall MAN win military contracts

Thales and Rheinmetall MAN have won billion dollar contracts with the Australian military it was announced today.

Australian Defence Minister Stephen Smith told reporters that Thales was named preferred bidder in a contract worth $1.53 US billion. Under the agreement Thales will supply light armoured vehicles to the military.



Rehinmetall MAN also won a $1.94 US billion contract to supply light, medium and heavy vehicles to the military, up to 2,700 in total.



Source: Reuters