Many elements in the future's semiconductors

Innovation in materials will be the main source of performance in the future concerning improvements in chip developments, according to Paul Farrar, VP of semiconductor process development at IBM.

Mr Farrar told ElectronicNews that you can't expect that there will be a next generation of CMOS coming. “Innovation is the key to the industry,” Farrar said “The majority of advancements will be dictated by how well we integrate new materials”, Mr Farrar told ElectronicNews. "We're going to use a lot more elements - maybe 80 on the periodic chart", he added.