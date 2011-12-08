HumiSeal invests in fight against counterfeits

HumiSeal announced today that it will invest in its manufacturing facilities to reduce the impact of counterfeit products.

The company said it is taking direct action on a number of fronts against organizations that manufacture and distribute counterfeit products in a press release today.



"We take this situation extremely seriously and will pursue any organization or individual that tries to infringe on our IP in order to protect not only the customer but also the reputation of our products,” said Keith Waryold, Global Business Director for Chase Electronic Coatings (the operating division for HumiSeal.



“To this end we are actively searching these companies and individuals out as well as making significant investments in our global manufacturing facilities that further standardizes the quality and repeatability of our products including modernized automated equipment.”



The company cited a recent case to illustrate the extent of the counterfeit problem. In the case a company called Kunshan Xiaoxi Electronic forged an authorizing letter aimed at convincing customers they were buying legitimate products.