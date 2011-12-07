St. Jude Medical further consolidates, cuts jobs

Medical technology company, St. Jude Medical, announced in May that the manufacturing of pacemakers would move from Järfälla, Sweden, to Malaysa. Further cuts are now planned.

The company has now decided to consolidate the business further and wil close the research and development unit in Järfälla, outside Stockholm, in the first quarter of 2012. A total of about 150 employees in Järfälla will be affected by the decision.



"It has not been an easy decision for the management but challenges in the global market and need for investment in new growth areas for the introduction and cost savings in the CRMdivision," the company said a statement.



St. Jude Medical will continue to operate in Sweden, including manufacturing and support functions for the company's cardiovascular division in Uppsala and the Swedish sales company that will include features for product quality and technical support.



Negotiations with the local unions have been launched today on 7 December.