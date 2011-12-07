United EMS hires new UK Sales Manager

High growth EMS-company United EMS Ltd, based in Warrington (England), has strengthened their sales team with the addition of Wayne Derbyshire as UK Sales Manager.

Mr Derbyshire, whose previous position was at EMS-company Controlled Speed Engineering, brings with him a wealth of industry knowledge.



Commenting, United EMS owner Tony McFadden says:



“We are delighted to welcome Wayne into the United EMS family. Wayne is a very talented individual with a great reputation in the EMS industry. We are looking forward to supporting Wayne 100% in his mission to help United EMS continue its high sales growth performance."



"I was saddened to hear of the failure of the Controlled Speed business when it fell into administration recently, but this only serves to highlight further the need for OEM’s to be engaged with financially strong EMS partners in these troubled economic times and I know the financial strength of United EMS was a key factor in Wayne deciding to join us here at United EMS."