New appointments as Stadium invests in people

Electronic Manufacturing Services (EMS) provider Stadium has made significant investments to its team in its focus for continued growth.

Following the appointment of new CEO Stephen Phipson in September 2011, formerly President of Smiths Detection, Stadium has appointed a Group Operations Director to the Board, a Business Unit Director for its Midlands-based manufacturing operation and three new appointments to the commercial team.



Charlie Peppiatt joins Stadium from Laird Plc, a global electronics company where he was Vice President of Global Operations responsible for a division with manufacturing in eight locations across Asia with 6'000 staff.



Ian Davies has been appointed to the new role of Business Unit Director for the Rugby facility. Ian joins Stadium with more than 27 years of sector experience. He will be responsible for overall manufacturing operations at the site and will oversee a planned expansion of the facility in early 2012.



The commercial team has also doubled overnight with the appointment of three new sales personnel responsible for driving new business in both existing and new markets. Lindsay Driscoll, Strategic Business Development Director will drive sales in Western Europe in target growth markets such as smart grid and metering. Steve Henderson, Business Development Manager will focus on developing the UK market and Sinney Leung, Sales Director for Asia will drive sales and brand awareness in the emerging Asian markets



Stephen Phipson comments:



“In order to ensure we have the capability and capacity to fulfil our growth aspirations, we are seriously committed to investing in our people and facilities. As we focus on continued organic growth, the sales team appointments will drive new business in both our existing target markets and in emerging sectors such as green energy, renewables and smart metering."



“Charlie Peppiatt, though based in UK for Stadium, has been located in Beijing for the last four years and has a familiarity with operations in Asia that will be highly beneficial to Stadium's global operations in China.



Charlie brings considerable knowledge of the global electronics manufacturing industry and will lead a new key initiative to create value and efficiencies in our procurement operations in the UK and China – working as a group to deliver higher levels of competitiveness. Stadium currently spends over £30 million on materials alone so there is huge potential to gain economies of scale through leveraging our global operations more effectively. He also has extensive experience of managing change programmes in growing companies so as we move through a period of change in Stadium – new people, processes and strategy – his guidance will be crucial to the success of the company.”



“In addition, having someone of Ian Davies’ calibre to oversee our operations at Rugby is a major boost to Stadium. He has extensive experience of lean manufacturing tools and techniques which have delivered significant efficiencies, reduced costs and improved customer experience.”



“Stadium is committed to investing in both people and technologies that will facilitate future growth of the company and I wish our new recruits every success in their new roles."



Stadium, which celebrates its centenary this year, recorded a turnover of £44.8million in 2010 with an operating profit of £3.34million.



The company, which employs 1200 staff at sites in Hartlepool, Rugby, Diss and China, provides electronic assembly and product manufacture services for clients in a range of sectors including controls for stairlifts, smart water meters and LED based lighting and signage products.

Note to photo: L-R; Lindsay Driscoll, Ian Davies, Tony Inskip, Steve Henderson