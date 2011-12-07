© Stadium Electronics Electronics Production | December 07, 2011
New appointments as Stadium invests in people
Electronic Manufacturing Services (EMS) provider Stadium has made significant investments to its team in its focus for continued growth.
Following the appointment of new CEO Stephen Phipson in September 2011, formerly President of Smiths Detection, Stadium has appointed a Group Operations Director to the Board, a Business Unit Director for its Midlands-based manufacturing operation and three new appointments to the commercial team.
Charlie Peppiatt joins Stadium from Laird Plc, a global electronics company where he was Vice President of Global Operations responsible for a division with manufacturing in eight locations across Asia with 6'000 staff.
Ian Davies has been appointed to the new role of Business Unit Director for the Rugby facility. Ian joins Stadium with more than 27 years of sector experience. He will be responsible for overall manufacturing operations at the site and will oversee a planned expansion of the facility in early 2012.
The commercial team has also doubled overnight with the appointment of three new sales personnel responsible for driving new business in both existing and new markets. Lindsay Driscoll, Strategic Business Development Director will drive sales in Western Europe in target growth markets such as smart grid and metering. Steve Henderson, Business Development Manager will focus on developing the UK market and Sinney Leung, Sales Director for Asia will drive sales and brand awareness in the emerging Asian markets
Stephen Phipson comments:
“In order to ensure we have the capability and capacity to fulfil our growth aspirations, we are seriously committed to investing in our people and facilities. As we focus on continued organic growth, the sales team appointments will drive new business in both our existing target markets and in emerging sectors such as green energy, renewables and smart metering."
“Charlie Peppiatt, though based in UK for Stadium, has been located in Beijing for the last four years and has a familiarity with operations in Asia that will be highly beneficial to Stadium's global operations in China.
Charlie brings considerable knowledge of the global electronics manufacturing industry and will lead a new key initiative to create value and efficiencies in our procurement operations in the UK and China – working as a group to deliver higher levels of competitiveness. Stadium currently spends over £30 million on materials alone so there is huge potential to gain economies of scale through leveraging our global operations more effectively. He also has extensive experience of managing change programmes in growing companies so as we move through a period of change in Stadium – new people, processes and strategy – his guidance will be crucial to the success of the company.”
“In addition, having someone of Ian Davies’ calibre to oversee our operations at Rugby is a major boost to Stadium. He has extensive experience of lean manufacturing tools and techniques which have delivered significant efficiencies, reduced costs and improved customer experience.”
“Stadium is committed to investing in both people and technologies that will facilitate future growth of the company and I wish our new recruits every success in their new roles."
Stadium, which celebrates its centenary this year, recorded a turnover of £44.8million in 2010 with an operating profit of £3.34million.
The company, which employs 1200 staff at sites in Hartlepool, Rugby, Diss and China, provides electronic assembly and product manufacture services for clients in a range of sectors including controls for stairlifts, smart water meters and LED based lighting and signage products.
-----
Note to photo: L-R; Lindsay Driscoll, Ian Davies, Tony Inskip, Steve Henderson
Charlie Peppiatt joins Stadium from Laird Plc, a global electronics company where he was Vice President of Global Operations responsible for a division with manufacturing in eight locations across Asia with 6'000 staff.
Ian Davies has been appointed to the new role of Business Unit Director for the Rugby facility. Ian joins Stadium with more than 27 years of sector experience. He will be responsible for overall manufacturing operations at the site and will oversee a planned expansion of the facility in early 2012.
The commercial team has also doubled overnight with the appointment of three new sales personnel responsible for driving new business in both existing and new markets. Lindsay Driscoll, Strategic Business Development Director will drive sales in Western Europe in target growth markets such as smart grid and metering. Steve Henderson, Business Development Manager will focus on developing the UK market and Sinney Leung, Sales Director for Asia will drive sales and brand awareness in the emerging Asian markets
Stephen Phipson comments:
“In order to ensure we have the capability and capacity to fulfil our growth aspirations, we are seriously committed to investing in our people and facilities. As we focus on continued organic growth, the sales team appointments will drive new business in both our existing target markets and in emerging sectors such as green energy, renewables and smart metering."
“Charlie Peppiatt, though based in UK for Stadium, has been located in Beijing for the last four years and has a familiarity with operations in Asia that will be highly beneficial to Stadium's global operations in China.
Charlie brings considerable knowledge of the global electronics manufacturing industry and will lead a new key initiative to create value and efficiencies in our procurement operations in the UK and China – working as a group to deliver higher levels of competitiveness. Stadium currently spends over £30 million on materials alone so there is huge potential to gain economies of scale through leveraging our global operations more effectively. He also has extensive experience of managing change programmes in growing companies so as we move through a period of change in Stadium – new people, processes and strategy – his guidance will be crucial to the success of the company.”
“In addition, having someone of Ian Davies’ calibre to oversee our operations at Rugby is a major boost to Stadium. He has extensive experience of lean manufacturing tools and techniques which have delivered significant efficiencies, reduced costs and improved customer experience.”
“Stadium is committed to investing in both people and technologies that will facilitate future growth of the company and I wish our new recruits every success in their new roles."
Stadium, which celebrates its centenary this year, recorded a turnover of £44.8million in 2010 with an operating profit of £3.34million.
The company, which employs 1200 staff at sites in Hartlepool, Rugby, Diss and China, provides electronic assembly and product manufacture services for clients in a range of sectors including controls for stairlifts, smart water meters and LED based lighting and signage products.
-----
Note to photo: L-R; Lindsay Driscoll, Ian Davies, Tony Inskip, Steve Henderson
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments