ACE sees growth year ahead

ACE sees growth year ahead for selective soldering equipment suppliers.

If the sales activity for one selective soldering equipment supplier is any indication of what to expect in the year ahead, then 2012 could be a great year, according to Alan Cable, president of ACE Production Technologies in Spokane Valley, Washington. “If we consider our own company as a market indicator, even though 2011 isn’t over yet, it is still clear that this year has been our best yet, and that bodes well for selective soldering equipment suppliers in 2012,” he predicts.



Although ACE is expanding globally, the young company’s most successful market is still the United States, where the company’s market share has experienced its most significant growth, but that is changing rapidly, Cable adds. “Territories in Europe and Asia accounted for a significant part of ACE’s stellar 2011 performance,” he says. “Our Year-over-Year growth for 2011 is 110%.”



ACE recently exhibited their products at the Productronica trade exhibition in Munich, Germany. “We had a good show, with a lot of interest and activity,” Cable adds. “Overall, we saw indications of an uptick in the global electronics manufacturing industry in general that has given us a more positive outlook for continued growth.”