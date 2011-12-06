Teknek and CCI Eurolam extend partnership

Teknek and CCI Eurolam have entered an agreement that extends their partnership in Europe.

CCI Eurolam will now take responsibility for the supply Teknek consumables and small manual cleaning machines to the PCB industry throughout Europe, with the exception of Italy. Previously CCI Eurolam represented Teknek in France.



CCI Eurolam will also supply Teknek automatic cleaning devices to the PCB industry throughout Europe with the exception of German speaking countries and Italy.



Douglas Gray, European Sales Manager for Teknek, said “(t)his exciting partnership will deliver immediate benefits to our European customers and we are confident that there will be a stream of service initiatives from CCI Eurolam in the coming months which will give even better returns on customers’ investments in Teknek products.”