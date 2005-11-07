Electrolux opens new factory in Romania

White goods maker Electrolux is to open a new factory in Transylvania, Romania next year, employing 100 people in the first year, according to Bucharest Business Week.

Initially, the plant will be 8000 square meters. Since the Electrolux Group bought the Satu Mare plant in 1997, they have invested over 17 million Euro in Romania.



Electrolux will also complete a new warehouse in the same area for finished products sold on the local Romanian market.

