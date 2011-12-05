© Dreamstime / Thor Jorgen Udvang

Fabrinet updates Thailand flood situation

Production at Fabrinet's Pinehurst facilities is back to normal levels, while water surrounding the company's Chokchai facilities remain at 30 inches.

According to a release by the company, water levels on the roads in front of the Pinehurst facilities have receded to 8 inches with the facilities remaining dry.



“Production at Pinehurst is back to normal levels. Vehicles are able to enter and exit the campus. Manufacturing systems and utilities are operating normally and we are shipping product SKUs per our commitments to customers," a statement by the company said.



Only 9 percent of over 3000 employees at Pinehurst requested accomodation provided by the company, down from around 45% two weeks ago.



Chokchai Facilities



The company said that water has been pumped out of the Chokchai facilities, enabling insurance adjusters and forensic equipment experts access to the grounds.



According to the company, water levels outside the walls surrounding the Chokchai campus are receding but remain at approximately 30 inches.



A majority of the site's equipment has been moved to an offsite warehouse and engineering staff are working on restoration efforts in collaboration with customers.



“Equipment that passes our initial assessment of its working condition is shipped to our Pinehurst campus where further tests validate whether the equipment is functioning and in good working order,” said the company.



“Equipment passing these stages is calibrated and stored in a controlled environment. The remaining equipment continues to be cleaned and debugged, an exercise that can be laborious and time consuming”.



“We are collaborating with all of the customers from our Chokchai campus to set up their manufacturing lines at our Pinehurst facilities, in some cases building qualification samples. In other cases we are setting up their manufacturing lines and building qualification samples”.