Carlisle completes Tri-Star acquisition

Carlisle Companies Inc. announced Friday that it has completed its acquisition of Tri-Star Electronics International.

First announced on November 14, the acquisition was structured as a cash merger at an enterprise value of $285 million.



David A. Roberts, Carlisle’s Chairman, President and CEO, commented, “We are pleased to have completed the purchase of Tri-Star and look forward to the contributions this excellent company will make to Carlisle. The addition of Tri-Star enhances Carlisle Interconnect Technologies’ leadership in aerospace specialty interconnect components and systems. We welcome the Tri-Star team to Carlisle.



With annual sales of approximately $95 million, Tri-Star is based in El Segundo, California, and is a supplier of electronic interconnect components for mission-critical applications for commercial aerospace, defense and industrial customers.