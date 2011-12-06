Ultra Electronics buys two companies

Ultra Electronics announced today it has purchased two companies - Zu Industries Inc. and Special Operations Technology, Inc.

The deals for both US based survalience companies combine for a total of $115 million, with Ultra paying $76.6 million for Zu and $38.4 million for SOTECH.



Both acquistions are being financed from Ultra's existing facilities and the company said it expects the acquisitions will boost earnings by 2012.