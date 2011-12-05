© Sony Ericsson

Sony Ericsson to rebrand, phase out feature phones

Sony Corp will phase out feature phones and make only smartphones under the Sony brand, an executive at the company has told the Times of India.

According to a report by the Times of India, the Sony Ericsson brand will be phased out by mid next year and the company will look to become a complete smartphone maker, selling under the Sony brand.



Kristian Tear, executive VP & head of sales & marketing at Sony Ericsson told the Times of India that Indian operations will also follow global strategy by phasing out feature phones and becoming a smartphone brand. Tear added that the target was to become the number one Android player in the smartphone segment.