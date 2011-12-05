© Amazon

Quanta Computer ships 3 - 4 million units of Kindle Fire

Quanta Computer has shipped 3 - 4 million units of the Kindle Fire according to a recent report by Digitimes.

Citing unnamed industry watchers, Digitimes said that Amazon aims to ship a total of five million units of the Fire by December this year.



Wintek, a producer of touch screens for the Kindle Fire, also raised its internal forecast for shipments to Amazon. Digitimes said industry insiders estimate that Wintek will ship approximately 3 - 3.5 million touch panels before January.