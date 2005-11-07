Arrow names new boss,<br> UK power supply

Arrow Electronics has further strengthened support for its growing UK power supply business with the appointment of Steve Sessions as PSU marketing manager.

In his new role, Steve is responsible for supporting Arrow sales and technical teams in meeting the growing demands for PSU product and support throughout the UK and Ireland. Key to this new role will be building and strengthening relationships with Arrow's power supply customers and suppliers.



Steve brings many years of experience of both power supplies and the distribution channel to his new Arrow role, and most recently was the European business unit manager for power supplies at Eurodis. Prior to this Steve spent 10 years running the power supply business at Acal.



Commenting on the new appointment, Chris McAneny, Arrow's northern European marketing director, states: “Arrow has always combined a broad range of power supply products with comprehensive technical support. This new appointment further increases our focus on PSUs, and will help us to address the growing demand we are seeing from the UK market.”

