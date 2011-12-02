© andrzej thiel / dreamstime.com

PartnerTech signs agreement with Vestas Control Systems

PartnerTech and Vestas Control Systems, a manufacturer of wind turbine generators, have today signed an agreement for the manufacturing and supply of products to Vestas Control Systems.

The agreement will potentially cover the full scale of PartnerTech’s competences within electronics, mechanics, enclosures and system integration, and production will initially cover enclosures delivered from PartnerTech’s units in Norway and Poland. The agreement will generate revenue from the fourth quarter of 2011.



"We are very pleased that a global, successful company like Vestas has chosen PartnerTech as a key supplier. CleanTech is a growing market area where PartnerTech’s broad offer provides a competitive solution", says PartnerTech President and CEO Leif Thorwaldsson.