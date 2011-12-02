Electronics Production | December 02, 2011
Workers protest mass lay-offs by electronics supplier
Laid-off workers have protested outside a Shanghai factory owned by a supplier to major electronics companies, including Motorola, Apple and H.P. Some have clashed with police according to reports.
300-400 workers stood outside the gates of the facility owned by Hi-P International, protesting recent lay-offs and requesting more information according to Associated Press reports. Some workers told media that the factory had violated media standards.
According to a New York based group China Labor Watch, the number of striking workers was more than 1000. The group said that the lay-offs are due to the relocation of some Hi-P's production to the city of Suzhou. Workers had been laid off without notice and not paid the legally required amount of compensation, the group said.
In a press release, China Labor Watch said that several workers were injured and others were arrested in conflicts between protestors and police and that the strike had been going on for two days.
