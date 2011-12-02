© Foxconn

Foxconn breaks ground on Taiwan facilities

Foxconn has begun construction on two buildings, for cloud computing R&D and technological innovation incubation, in the Kaohsiung Software Park, southern Taiwan.

According to DigiTimes, who cite the Chinese newspaper Economic Daily News, the groundbreaking ceremony was attended by group president Terry Guo on December 1.



The new facilities will reportedly house 3000 software engineers and cost $66.4 US million.