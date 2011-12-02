Jabil completes Telmar deal

© zyxx / dreamstime.com

Jabil Circuit, Inc. has completed its acquisition of Telmar Network Technology, Inc., a global provider of complex reverse logistics, repair services, technical support, and spare parts management solutions for communication network service providers, enterprise and original equipment manufacturers worldwide.



The definitive agreement was announced on August 25, 2011.



“I believe this union of Telmar and Jabil will result in a broader, end-to-end network maintenance services portfolio that will expand critical services and increase operational efficiency for our customers,” said Steven Pickett, CEO and President of Telmar Network Technology. “Our combined capabilities are coming together at a time that we believe is pivotal as our customers and the telecommunications industry as a whole appear to be looking to outsource the maintenance of networks and network elements that are deployed around the world.”



“We believe this transaction with Telmar boosts Jabil’s capabilities, strengthens the depth and scope of our current aftermarket services business and allows us to provide an industry-leading services platform for current and future customers,” said Hartmut Liebel, Executive Vice President and CEO of Jabil Aftermarket Services.