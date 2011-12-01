Teleplan opens in Jakarta

Teleplan International N.V. is opening its third site for Communications (Mobile, Networking) after-market services in Jakarta.

Kalamullah Ramli, Senior Advisor to the Ministry of Communication and Information Technology, Elmar Bouma, Director of the Indonesian-Netherlands Association (INA) and Hajo Provó Kluit, Deputy Head of the Economic Department at the Embassy of the Netherlands, all participated in the opening ceremony, held by Teleplan’s Chief Executive Officer Gotthard Haug and local Teleplan management.



Teleplan’s growth strategy in Indonesia will be supported by global advanced engineering skills and know-how, combined with existing strong relationships with OEM companies. Teleplan first expanded into Indonesia in 2007 and now operates three sites there – two in Jakarta and one in Surabaya.



Teleplan has made a significant commitment to the country, with an Indonesian workforce of 240 people, and approximately US$2M invested to date. Teleplan’s services for electronic equipment range from Mobile, Storage, Network, LCD, PC & Notebook to Set-Top-Boxes. Until today, Teleplan mainly served global OEMs in the Mobile- and Smartphone segment.



“This important strategic step will lead to a transfer of technology and engineering know-how and allow us to offer an even better quality of service to the Indonesian end consumer. As people in Indonesia spend more and more time online, their needs for better service and support can only increase”, commented Gotthard Haug, CEO of Teleplan. He added: “Growing our business in Indonesia will increase our local workforce and lead to further investments there.”