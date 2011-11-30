© Saab

Report: Saab wins $3 billion Swiss deal

Switzerland will use Saab's Jas-39 Griopen to replace its fighter jet fleet, according to a report by Swiss newspaper Tagesanzeiger.

Citing unnamed sources, the newspaper reported the cost of purchasing 22 jets would be about 3 billion Swiss francs ($3.3 US billion), up to 1 billion less than the cost of competing models from Dassault Aviation and EADS.



Although the deal is unconfirmed by the company, Saab stock went up 8.2 percent following the report.